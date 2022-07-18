VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in VMware were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,141 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 263.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 146,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

NYSE VMW traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,601. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

