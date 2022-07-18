Vox.Finance Price Up 5.7% This Week (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $70,319.72 and approximately $39,991.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004316 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.
Vox.Finance Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 106,860 coins and its circulating supply is 75,226 coins. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.