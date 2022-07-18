Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 207.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $131.70 million and approximately $119.37 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,157.19 or 1.00058743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

