Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($168.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($177.00) to €197.00 ($197.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($145.00) to €157.00 ($157.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($160.00) to €126.00 ($126.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.86.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $130.45 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

