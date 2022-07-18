Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 89.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $631,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Price Performance

Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Featured Articles

