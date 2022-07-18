Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Down 1.6%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 446,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 843,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$440,319.72.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

