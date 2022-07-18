Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $125.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

