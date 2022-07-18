Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 15,500 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

