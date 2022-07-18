Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 4,012 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTT. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 464,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

