Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Invests $281,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Newmont by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

