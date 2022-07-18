Warburg Research Reiterates €52.70 Price Target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Warburg Research set a €52.70 ($52.70) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

DRW3 opened at €49.55 ($49.55) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €45.45 ($45.45) and a 1 year high of €78.20 ($78.20). The firm has a market cap of $426.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

