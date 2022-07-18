Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $694,437.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

