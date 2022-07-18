Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 3,262 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $81.60 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.