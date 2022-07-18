Waycross Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $25.82 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

