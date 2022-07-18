Waycross Partners LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 229,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 626.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx Trading Up 1.7 %

FedEx stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day moving average of $224.46. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $301.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.