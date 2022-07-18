Waycross Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

