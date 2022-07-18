Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

ULTA stock opened at $397.24 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

