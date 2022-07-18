Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aflac (AFL)

Aflac (NYSE: AFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/11/2022 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00.

7/8/2022 – Aflac had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Aflac had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Aflac had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Aflac is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,560. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

