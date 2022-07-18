Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IQVIA (IQV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) in the last few weeks:
- 7/15/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/30/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/22/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/14/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/6/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/23/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.
IQVIA Stock Down 0.8 %
IQV traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.24. 9,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,861. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
