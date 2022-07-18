Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IQVIA (IQV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8 %

IQV traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.24. 9,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,861. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 10.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

