Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $113.00.

7/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$162.00 to C$148.00.

7/7/2022 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/6/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $137.00 to $127.00.

7/6/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $137.00 to $127.00.

6/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

5/26/2022 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

