Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lincoln National (LNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC):
- 7/13/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $77.00.
- 7/8/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $66.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2022 – Lincoln National had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 6/22/2022 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.
- 6/6/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
Lincoln National Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.92.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
