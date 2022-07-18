Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lincoln National (LNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC):

7/13/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $77.00.

7/8/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $66.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Lincoln National had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

6/22/2022 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.

6/6/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Lincoln National Co alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.