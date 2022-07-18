Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SAP (NYSE: SAP):
- 7/14/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($134.00) to €122.00 ($122.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – SAP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/6/2022 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 7/5/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Oddo Bhf from €104.00 ($104.00) to €93.00 ($93.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2022 – SAP is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €141.22 ($141.22) to €121.00 ($121.00). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
SAP Stock Up 1.3 %
SAP traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,941. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
