WePower Reaches Market Capitalization of $602,615.35 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. WePower has a total market capitalization of $602,615.35 and approximately $482.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WePower has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

