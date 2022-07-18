West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires 2,172 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.