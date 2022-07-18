West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires 346,022 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 601.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,022 shares during the period. West Bancorporation comprises 6.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc. owned 2.44% of West Bancorporation worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

WTBA stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $380.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

