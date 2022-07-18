West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 11,815 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1,758.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PFG opened at $62.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

