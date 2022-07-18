West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 1,260 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 514.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 102,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $95.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.