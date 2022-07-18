West Bancorporation Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,243,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

ITOT stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

