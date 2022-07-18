West Bancorporation Inc. Has $586,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

