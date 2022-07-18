West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New $399,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,988 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Up 1.5 %

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.66 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

