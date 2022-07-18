West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

