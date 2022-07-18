West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $131.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

