West Bancorporation Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.