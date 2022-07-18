Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.38. 5,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.61 and a 12 month high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

