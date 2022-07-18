Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
