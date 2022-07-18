Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.