Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 76,145 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 911,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,145 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $50,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IEMG stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $66.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.