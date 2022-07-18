Whittier Trust Co. Buys 123 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $34,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $245.57 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.