Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,359 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 94,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

MCD stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.21.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

