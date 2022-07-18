Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,247 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $37,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

