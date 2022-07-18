Whittier Trust Co. Has $25.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

