Whittier Trust Co. Has $94.47 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $94,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $229.87 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average of $254.62.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

