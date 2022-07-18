Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $331.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.62. The stock has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

