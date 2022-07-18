Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.35.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.98 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

