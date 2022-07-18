Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

