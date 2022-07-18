Whittier Trust Co. Sells 7,565 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,298 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $31,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Shares of COIN opened at $53.79 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.00. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

