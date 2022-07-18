WinCash (WCC) Price Down 58.4% This Week

WinCash (WCC) traded down 33.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $33,247.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WinCash has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00042295 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

