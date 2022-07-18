Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WISE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.61) to GBX 410 ($4.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.30) to GBX 700 ($8.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Wise Stock Performance

LON WISE traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 348.70 ($4.15). The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,296. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($13.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,623.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 468.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wise

Wise Company Profile

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £123,689.32 ($147,109.09).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Featured Articles

