Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 2,700 by UBS Group

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WIZZ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($72.61) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($41.63) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($27.95) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,575.36 ($42.52).

Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 76.50 ($0.91) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,866 ($22.19). 837,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,097. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,664 ($19.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($65.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,404 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,141.73.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

