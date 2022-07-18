Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $26.65. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 3 shares.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

