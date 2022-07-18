Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and approximately $318.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $21,690.25 or 1.00140965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00042876 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024715 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 237,432 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.